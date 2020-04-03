im-convinced-that-this-satin-midi-skirt-goes-with-any-top

A reliable midi skirt can revolutionize a person’s wardrobe, just as a quality brow pencil can transform any beauty look. The reason being: The skirt style has a length that can work in any season, you just have to pair it with the proper shoes. And there’s no easier item around to dress up or dress down. It’s basically like the chameleon of clothing — it can transform and blend in with any outfit you throw it in with.

Because of the skirt’s appeal, I’ve stocked up on a bunch of different designs (including the leopard-print midi, which was so popular last year that it got its own Instagram page). I know there’s a saying about how it’s impossible to pick your favorite child, but I disagree. When it comes to my closet, my favorite child is no doubt my satin midi from Free People, which just so happens to be on sale for up to 50 percent off right now at Nordstrom.

The skirt feels like a slip when you put it on because it’s comfortable and so smooth due to the satin material. Picture taking a bath in silk and that’s exactly how it feels to wear this skirt. Along with the incredible feel, this skirt has a great shape to it. Finding a midi that doesn’t exaggerate my stomach can be challenging — especially on days when breakfast burritos were had in bulk. But this midi rests on my body in a way that flatters my curves and makes me feel confident rather than self-conscious.

While the slinky texture of the skirt is perfect for dressing up with blouses built for work and nights out, it also goes incredibly well with tees. In fact, I pair my skirt with graphic tees more than I pair it with anything else because it creates such a casual, cool, and comfortable look. In warm months, I love to wear it with chunky sneakers or comfortable sandals. In the fall and winter, it looks great with knee-high or combat boots. The skirt is truly versatile and has a range only comparable to Meryl Streep. And just as you can’t find a better actor than Meryl, you can’t find a better skirt than this satin midi. Below, shop the skirt for up to 50 percent off.

Shop now: $49 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com

