i’m-a-celebrity’s-perez-hilton-cries-and-screams-in-horror-during-snake-challenge

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

You’d think Perez Hilton would be used to a slippery snake after sharing a house with Katie Hopkins on Celebrity Big Brother, but the showbiz blogger was left screaming uncontrollably after being covered in pythons on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia.

The 41-year-old was informed by hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris that he would be ‘buried alive in the Viper Room’ as part of his first challenge on the show.

Perez – who joins the line-up alongside our very own Charlotte Crosby – was placed in a coffin-like tomb as snakes were heaped inside and slithered around his head and chest.

He had to remain in the tomb until he answered 12 celebrity questions, and despite his histrionics, the reality TV star managed to secure 12 out of 12 stars for camp.

Before his dramatic entrance, Perez told Sunday Confidential what he hopes to achieve in the jungle: ‘My dream scenario would be to get out of the jungle and hear that I am Australia’s new sweetheart, that would be delightful.

‘But I am also realistic. More important to me than leaving the celeb experience and being Australia’s sweetheart is leaving and knowing that I got a lot more people to tune in and watch. Hopefully I am able to help with ratings and hopefully I am able to help with social.’

.@ImACelebrityAU – don’y get me out of here!! Vote for me to enter every trial!! You can vote regardless of where you live! All you have to do is share #CelebPerez across your socials!!! And watch all the action on YouTube! Episode are being uploaded there in full! Let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/iZHtrr5zSo — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 18, 2020

Perez also revealed he hoped to steal some of the spotlight away from the shenanigans between 29-year-old Geordie Shore star Crosby and Married at First Sight star Ryan Gallagher.

The pair have dominated the headlines from series so far after flirting, spooning and sharing a kiss on the show.

He added: ‘I feel like Charlotte and Ryan have been sucking way too much of the oxygen in the room and stealing way too much on-air time. That is to the detriment to some of the other camp mates.’

We reckon Charlotte can give as good as she gets…

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia airs on Network 10.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Perez Hilton is entering I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Australia as an intruder

MORE: Mischa Barton slams Perez Hilton for alleged bullying on The Hills: New Beginnings





