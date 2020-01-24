i’m-a-celebrity’s-myles-stephenson-reassures-fans-after-fight-at-essex-restaurant

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Myles Stephenson has reassured fans of his wellbeing after he was reportedly attacked at a restaurant in Essex this week.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here star and his friends were allegedly set upon by a group at Essex’s popular celebrity haunt Sheesh in Chigwell.

According to The Sun, the men weren’t happy with where Myles and his friends sat so began shoving them in a brawl that erupted ‘out of nowhere’.

Addressing the incident, Myles said in his Instagram stories: ‘Just a quick message to say thank you to everyone asking if I’m alright and if my friends are alright. As you can see I’m perfectly fine there’s not a bruise on my body. We are good.’

Offering concerned fans further reassurance, Myles added: ‘My friends are all good as well, me and my boys weren’t hurt. That’s all you need to know. We’re good and we’re healthy.’

Essex Police told Metro.co.uk that they were called to reports of a ‘disturbance’ on the High Road in Chigwell at around 12: 55am on Thursday (23 January).

In a statement, they explained: ‘Four men described as white and aged between 22 years old and 27 years old, were seen throwing objects at cars, there were also reports of an assault.

‘An Audi was discovered with a broken window and sunroof, we are investigating the cause of this damage and conducting further enquiries into the assault.’

A source told The Sun that the row ‘blew up in a couple of seconds’.

‘Myles seemed to have sat down with his friends in an area where these other guys seemed to think they had already reserved,’ the insider claimed.

They continued: ‘Rather than talk about it quietly, they went straight in for a fight.’

‘A few seconds later Myles had been whacked several times in the face and body and his friends had stepped in to try and help protect him too, but they were massively outnumbered. It was awful to watch and a ridiculous overreaction given what had happened.’

Security is said to have ‘intervened quickly’ and had to ‘manhandle’ the troublesome group out of the venue ‘before somebody got seriously hurt’.

Myles’ group were advised to remain inside the restaurant while the other group were removed.

Essex Police have asked that anyone with information about the incident, has CCTV or who was in the area at the time to call Loughton Local Police Team on 101 quoting the crime reference number: 42/12051/20.

Alternatively, you can report to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or submitting a report through their website.

