i’m-a-celebrity’s-myles-stephenson-accuses-singer-ellie-goulding’s-mum-of-racism

Singer and I’m A Celebrity 2019 campmate Myles Stephenson has hit out at the mother of singer Ellie Goulding and accused her of racism.

The Rak-Su star, 28, served as a guest presenter on ITV daytime show Good Morning Britain this week.

Reacting to Myles’ presenting style on Twitter, Ellie’s mum Tracey is reported to have asked why the singer was “trying to sound like a black dude”.

Say anything you want about my presenting ability but I will not tolerate racism one bit! Especially when Im just trying to brighten peoples day & ESPECIALLY when your saying that me & my ethnic background sound a certain way! @Traceygoulding you should be ashamed! #FRacistPeople pic.twitter.com/Q0A3aN0oXp — Myles Stephenson (@MylesRakSu) January 3, 2020

In a screenshot of her original tweet shared on Myles’ Twitter page, she wrote: “Didn’t notice it so much on jungle but what’s with #myles #gmb trying to sound like a black dude?”

Myles, who is half Jamaican, responded: “Please tell me what a ‘black dude’ sounds like, Trace? I’ll be sure to tell my ‘black’ side of my family that I sound like them! They’ll be happy! 2020 and racism already starting #Doughnut #FRacistPeople.”

The X Factor winner posted about the incident again shortly after, writing: “Say anything you want about my presenting ability but I will not tolerate racism one bit! Especially when I’m just trying to brighten people’s day and especially when you’re saying that me and my ethnic background sound a certain way! @Traceygoulding, you should be ashamed! #FRacistPeople.”

Tracey’s Twitter account now appears to have been deleted.

But according to The Sun, while it was still active she tweeted to apologise for the remarks: “I’d like to apologise so much to you Myles and any upset it may have caused, I wrote something very childish I’m SO not racist, it was a flippant remark.

“I feel so totally ashamed about doing, it was taken out of context please forgive x.”

Please tell me what a ‘black dude’ sounds like.

In another tweet, she wrote: “I have sent you a genuine apology, I have not deleted my account. I am not racist at all, it was taken out of context. If you want to use it and folk want to use it, by all means carry on. I have not racially abused anyone it’s a shame you think so.”

She was responding to a now-deleted tweet in which Myles had told her, alongside a middle finger emoji: “#RacistTracey has deleted her profile by the looks of it! Maybe she’ll think about changing her ways! Maybe one day me and the rest of the people she has racially abused will get a genuine apology. Hope my voice was clear enough for yah now Trace.”

Myles recently served as a presenter on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Myles shot to fame on the 2017 series of The X Factor, which he won as one fourth of hip hop group Rak-Su.

At the end of last year, he featured on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and was the sixth campmate eliminated.

