i’m-a-celebrity’s-james-haskell-slams-‘sex-marathon’-with-wife-chloe-madeley:-‘it’s-b******t’

James Haskell and his wife Chloe Madeley were said to have locked themselves in their hotel room for hours to enjoy a wild sex marathon after I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, but the former rugby star says the claims are ‘utter bullst’.

The couple, who married in 2018, had an emotional reunion when James, 34, was eliminated from the Australian jungle in December.

But reports claimed their reunion turned particularly intimate, alleging James and Chloe spent hours in their hotel room, ahem, catching up.

Well James is setting the record straight and admits he wishes he had the energy for a sex marathon after spending weeks in the jungle with rationed food.

Reacting to the sex marathon reports, James told Metro.co.uk: ‘That is utter, utter bullst. It’s the biggest load of st I’ve ever heard. It’s utter crap.

‘There was no sex marathon, there wasn’t even fg sex.’

James went on to explain how he emerged from the jungle 12 kilos lighter than when he went in so his energy was zapped.

Sharing what happened behind-closed-doors on his first night out, the sports star revealed: ‘I had a bath where the water turns to dirt. I had a shower after that, all I wanted to do was eat and sleep and not doing anything.

‘So for a few days there was nothing going on, it’s utter crap.’

Sounds… riveting.

The reality TV star continued: ‘I’d love to pretend but there was no shagging for just under 48 hours, because I didn’t have one sexual thought in that jungle. You don’t, your body switches off. It didn’t work out that way.’

After confirming that he and Chloe, 32, have a ‘brilliant’ sex life, James continued: ‘I would love to own up, put my hand up and say what an incredible sex marathon.

‘There wasn’t even a sex sack race [or] a sex wooden spoon race. There was nothing for a period of time. I’m sure Chloe was game but I could not have thought of anything less than until I felt back to normal because when you’ve starved your body to that degree, the body shuts down, it’s not thinking about stuff like that.’

James was so turned off in the jungle that he didn’t have ‘one sexual thought’ while a campmate and believes he ‘wouldn’t have even batted an eyelid’ if the entire fleet of Victoria’s Secret models walked in.

‘It wouldn’t have registered,’ he said.

The MMA fighter may not have had energy for a workout with Chloe but he did do a different kind of exercise while in the jungle.

James reveals there was a gym in the camp where he regularly trained every other day.

‘But of course from where I started to where I ended, the first session was quite enthusiastic, probably trained for half an hour, 45 minutes. By day 11 I was doing 10 minutes,’ he explained.

‘I used to take Caitlyn Jenner down there and help her with her shoulder rehab, she had surgery after golf.

‘I went in 122lbs and came out 110lbs. It was not fun.’

Now that’s a free man, James is back to training and using his own brand of CBD oil. Alongside his partner and fellow rugby star Ben Franks, James has teamed up with CiiTECH to offer a range of recovery-oriented, fitness-specific CBD formulas.

‘You’ve got to be really careful about CBD oil is making out it’s a miracle substance, James said. ‘Do your research, some people react better to it than others but it’s been good for me.’





