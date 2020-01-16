i’m-a-celebrity’s-charlotte-crosby-breaks-down-as-she-calls-off-ryan-gallagher-romance

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Charlotte Crosby was in floods of tears as she called time on her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! romance with fellow campmate Ryan Gallagher.

Just days after the couple kissed and spooned in bed, the 29-year-old Geordie Shore star explained that while she was attracted to the contestant she currently isn’t looking for a boyfriend.

‘It is hard [to ease off] because, like, obviously we fancy each other, but [Ryan] didn’t expect anything else from what it is in here,’ Charlotte explained.

She continued: ‘He said, “We have got completely different lives, how would it even work?” It’s really confusing.

‘It’s like when you first finish with someone, you can go out and kiss someone else or sleep with someone else, but it’s just a different story [in the jungle].’

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Charlotte wept: ‘I just feel like, am I a bad person?

‘Like even fancying Ryan and starting whatever this is up with him. Should I have just not even done that?’

Ryan appeared on the Australian version of Married At First Sight and worked as a tradesman before appearing on the show. He has also worked to establish himself as a comedian and has toured around Australia.

Charlotte admitted she had feelings for Ryan last week, and it didn’t take long before the duo acted on their impulses in the close confines of camp.

In recent scenes, the couple shared a bed together for a good old spooning sesh as their relationship appeared to go from strength to strength.

Ryan was seen leaning over Charlotte’s bunk to give her a kiss as the other campmates tried to sleep around them, before heading over to his own bed.

Is it really all over for these two lovebirds?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia airs on Network 10.





