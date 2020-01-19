i’m-a-celebrity’s-amy-willerton-gives-birth-to-first-child

Former Miss Universe Great Britain and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Amy Willerton has given birth to her first child.

The 27-year-old made the big announcement on Instagram. She shared with her some 354,000 followers a picture of her newborn in a onesie.

Amy took part in I’m A Celebrity in 2013 (Credit: ITV)

She captioned the black and white photo with: “You’re REAL #lovebubble #newborn #newarrival #cocoonababy #imsoinlove.”

Her followers flooded her post with well wishes. One user posted: “Oh wow congrats to both of you. Rest up chick,” and a second commented: “Congratulations!!!!!! Welcome to the world little one.”

A third commented: “Soooooooo happy for you all, congratulations,” and a fourth wrote: “Ohh how lovely congratulations new mum. The most special day of your life.”

The baby was born two weeks after its due date, and the father is her fiancé Daniel Day, whom she has been engaged to since March of last year.

She confirmed the pregnancy news to Hello! magazine: “The baby was conceived not long after we got engaged in March. It’s definitely the most wonderful engagement present we could ever wish for.”

The birth comes just over a week after she shared that she had been mugged for her phone, which included various precious pregnancy information and photos.

She begged the person to return it on Instagram, with the caption including: “To the dude that robbed me, I do understand desperation often makes many of us turn to things we would rather not do.

“But I don’t think you understand the implications that stealing my phone (that I had just bought to take better pictures of my baby) last week has had on something really quite important in my life.

“I was #41weekspregnant and therefore became an easy target. Remember when you see a pregnant lady she is not just that big belly – that baby is her hopes, dreams and future and her every waking breath goes into building and preparing for that new life.

“I was terrified of birth… But I spent months and months obsessively doing what I needed to do in order to trust in myself and believe that I could do it. My #hynobirthing tracks, the playlist I made to keep myself calm, the notes I wrote to myself, all lost.”

