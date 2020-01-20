i’m-a-celebrity-stars-charlotte-crosby-and-ryan-gallagher-‘hooking-up-in-the-jungle-away-from-the-cameras’

Charlotte Crosby’s jungle romance with Ryan Gallagher on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, which the star had previously called off, has reportedly progressed to the next level in camp.

The pair are said to be sneaking off for ‘hook ups’ in the camp away from the cameras.

And they’ve found the perfect romantic spot to spend some time together…behind the loo.

An insider told NW magazine: ‘They like to go behind the long drop [toilet] where there are no cameras!

‘They come back separately after about 20 minutes and sneak back into bed.’

Charlotte and Married At First Sight star Ryan’s closeness in the jungle stepped up a gear on the show recently when the pair shared a passionate kiss. They have also been seen spooning in bed and generally being that annoying couple that throws PDA in your face every second.

In a recent heart to heart with YouTube star Tanya Hennessy, the former Geordie Shore star revealed: ‘I’ve been searching for someone like Ryan literally my whole life. He’s so thoughtful and he remembers everything and those are the qualities I want in a husband.

‘I don’t need someone that’s gonna provide for us because that’s out of the question, all I ask from someone is to feel safe with then, and protected and loved and I’ve never had that. I’ve never felt loved, Ryan shows us pure love and he doesn’t even love us yet.

‘I can actually picture our lives together.’

I think he’s so fit as well. I look at him and think, “That’s attractive”. He’s exactly my type you know: tan, tattoos and he’s tall. Just look at the way he’s holding a wooden spoon. I feel like it was meant to be.’

And Ryan’s head seemed to be in the same place, as he later told Char: ‘It’s nice to meet someone on my level who is actually the same as me, who I can actually see a future with.’

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia airs on Network 10.





