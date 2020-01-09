i’m-a-celebrity-spin-off-series-extra-camp-axed-after-17-years

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here spin-off series Extra Camp has been axed by ITV after 17 years on screen.

The ITV2 series, which interviewed the campmates and revealed behind-the-scenes tidbits to the main show, started in 2002.

Joel Dommett, who has hosted the show for the past three years, confirmed the news on Instagram and said: ‘Sad news – The time has unfortunately come to put Extra Camp to bed in its uncomfortable hammock. The show will no longer continue.

‘It’s been a huge privilege to be a part a show with such a rich history filled with amazing hosts.’

‘The producers have assured me that @emilyatackofficial @adamthomas21 and myself are not to blame,’ he joked. ‘They said the show was better than ever and also that Joel is the sexiest presenter we have ever had (I wasn’t listening but it was something like that) – it is simply because it’s expensive given how late it’s on and the funds will be used in more prime time slots.

‘I’ve told them that Adam will do it for free but the decision is made.’

‘Thank you to all the crew who have made this the most wonderful 3 years, you have shaped me as a person and presenter. I’ve learnt so much. Thank you to everyone for watching #extracamp’

