i’m-a-celebrity-australia’s-ryan-gallagher-doesn’t-flinch-as-he-comes-face-to-face-with-1500kg-hippo

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia’s Ryan Gallagher didn’t even flinch when coming face to face with a 1500kg hippo.

Ahead of his stint in the jungle, the Married At First Sight star thought he’d test his luck by meeting Jessica, one of the most dangerous animals in Africa.

But what could have turned out to be a terrifying encounter, actually looked rather sweet, as the 31-year-old stroked the hippopotamus on her nose before throwing some food into her mouth – while making sure to keep his distance.

In another post, the newfound friends grinned at the camera, with the humongous animal bearing all six teeth at the lens.

‘Are we seeing any resemblance?’ the caption teased before adding: ‘We know Ryan will be blown away by the support so thanks in advance for being #TeamRyan.’

Fans were quick to comment and expressed their awe at the incredible moment.

‘What an awesome experience‼️ Making memories,’ one wrote while another added: ‘That is so amazing and what a great photo.’

Someone else said: ‘You just patted the most vicious animal on earth.’ Yes, yes he did.

On a site dedicated to the stunning creature, a post explains how Jessica was found as an infant by Tonie and Shirley Jouber during the 2000 South African floods.

The youngster was then hand-reared, and now resides at Jessica’s Place, just outside of Lydenburg in South Africa, where fans can come and meet her.

But she’s not the only lady Ryan has been cosying up to, as he has also found himself getting pretty close to Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby.

In a recent heart to heart with YouTube star Tanya Hennessy, the former Geordie Shore star revealed: ‘I’ve been searching for someone like Ryan literally my whole life.

‘He’s so thoughtful and he remembers everything and those are the qualities I want in a husband.’

And Ryan’s head seemed to be in the same place, as he later told Char: ‘It’s nice to meet someone on my level who is actually the same as me, who I can actually see a future with.’

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia airs on Network 10.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom Parker slam Thomas Markle’s documentary: ‘He’s taking advantage of a situation’

MORE: The Umbrella Academy’s Robert Sheehan wears gas mask to campaign for Extinction Rebellion at swanky Bafta bash





