i’m-a-celebrity-australia-fans-can’t-get-over-charlotte-crosby’s-‘new-face’-since-fillers-and-plastic-surgery

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Australia viewers have taken to Twitter to express their surprise at how different Charlotte Crosby looks since she has had plastic surgery and facial fillers.

The former Geordie Shore star, 29, stunned viewers as she took on her first tasks in the jungle as they branded her ‘unrecognisable’ from her time on the reality show.

While Geordie Shore was based in Newcastle, the show did gain an unlikely audience Down Under and even filmed a couple of series there after gaining popularity with an Australian audience.

However, since quitting the show for good in 2016, Charlotte has undergone several procedures including a nose job and a breast enlargement as well as fillers in her lips and face.

She signed up to appear on the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity Australia, but viewers expressed their concerns that she had gone too far with the surgery.

They tweeted: ‘Charlotte Crosby is unrecognisable in her jungle pictures. Extensive plastic surgery has ruined her face. She was an attractive young woman. I fear she’ll end up looking like Pete burns.’

Others added: ‘Why women do that to themselves? I see those lips of charlotte crosby and honestly it looks ridiculous, they look like two sausages’ and ‘That kind of relentless surgery should be stopped and banned’.

Despite their concerns, others were finding Charlotte’s appearance in the jungle hilarious as her personality shone through.

They tweeted: ‘When #ImACelebrityAU started I didn’t think I would be on Team Charlotte – but 3 episodes in I’m a convert!’ and ‘If Charlotte wasn’t on @ImACelebrityAU this show would be boring!! Keep her in peeps’.

Charlotte had told her followers she had always wanted to try her hand at jungle life as she confirmed she would take part in the Australian version of the show.

She wrote: ‘Wondered why I’ve been quiet?!?! IM ONLY GOING IN THE GOD DAM SOUTH AFRICAN JUNGLE for @ImACelebrityAU finally my dreams have come true and I don’t have to photoshop my head on the English line up anymore see you soon my jungle buddies.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: I’m A Celebrity’s Charlotte Crosby ‘wets herself’ in fear as she backs out of jungle skydive

MORE: I’m A Celebrity Australia fans don’t have a clue who Charlotte Crosby is as she joins show – but it won’t take them long to find out





