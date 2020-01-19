i’m-a-celeb-couple-get-hot-and-heavy

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! stars Charlotte Crosby and Ryan Gallagher took their relationship to the next level last night.

In last night’s episode, Charlotte followed Ryan as he went to have a shower. She perched herself on the sink and said to Ryan, “I’m sat in this position for a reason.”

He walked up to her and a giggly Charlotte said, “I’m scared to kiss with tongues.”

But she bravely overcame her fears and kissed Ryan for a full 13 seconds (you’d better believe we counted).

As soon as their game of tonsil hockey ended, Charlotte bolted, yelling at Ryan, “I think I’m going to run away now, cos I’m shy.”

As Ryan undressed and took a shower, he said out loud to no one in particular, “Used to it … my kisses always scare them away.”

Charlotte ran straight to the Tok Tokkie for a debrief and said to the camera: “I’m freaking out! My heart’s beating so fast. I just kissed Ryan with tongues. I pashed and dashed. It was a good kiss.”

Later in the episode Charlotte apologised to Ryan for fleeing the scene of the kiss so quickly.

“I just ran away,” she said to him. “Sorry about that. I think I just got a bit shy.”

media_camera Ryan and Charlotte kissed with tongues. This is a big deal, you guys.

The former Geordie Shore star and the former Married At First Sight contestant have been flirting up a storm since meeting in the jungle.

“It’s been two weeks and, like, we cuddle,” Charlotte said earlier in last night’s episode. “We’re obviously so close, we have such a laugh. I know I like him. I care about Ryan a lot.”

Fans have accused Ryan and Charlotte of faking their romance in order to get more airtime on the reality show.

It was also revealed by TV Blackbox that Ryan and Charlotte just happen to be represented by the same talent agency, Stage Addiction.

I don’t believe the ‘romance’ developing between Charlotte and Ryan for one second. Charlotte is a reality TV expert. She came in with a plan and he is just playing along because he knows it is smart. This is why she was upset at the start over all the old guys. #ImACelebrityAU — Samsara (@bdunston68) January 9, 2020

#ImACelebrityAU I’m bored with the whole charlotte and ryan jungle showmance. They’re both from reality shows about hooking up with strangers. It’s all an act. If you watch reality shows specially uk shows you know showmances benefit the contestants. — Vic (@VicInOz85) January 9, 2020

This Ryan/Charlotte romance seems to be completely contrived by producers. But I kinda wish it wasn’t #ImACelebrityAU — SophiaChase (@misssophiachase) January 7, 2020

The head of the talent agency, Shane Tyler Greaves, last week denied that Ryan and Charlotte were faking it.

“Speculation that Charlotte Crosby and Ryan Gallagher are having a ’showmance’ is untrue and unwarranted,” he told the Daily Mail.

”Charlotte and Ryan’s on-screen chemistry and developing relationship is clearly genuine. Comments to the contrary are fictitious.”

That statement was backed up by I’m a Celeb’s Dilruk Jayasinha, who told news.com.au that Ryan and Charlotte’s romance was “very real”.

“I have front-row seats to that romantic novel, my bed was in between theirs for the first 10 days or so,” he said.

“I can give a first-hand account that it’s very real and kind of disgusting. I find it so soppy and too mushy for me.”

