“illogical,-immoral,-ill-timed”,-says-ramachandra-guha-on-caa:-highlights

The government should roll back the act, Ramachandra Guha said.

New Delhi:

Eminent historian Ramachandra Guha speaks to NDTV about the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, which he says is “illogical, immoral and ill-Timed”. Mr Guha also spoke about protests against the act, saying that it is heartening to see people come together. 

Here are the highlights of Ramachandra Guha’s interview with NDTV: 

  • The scale, diversity of the CAA protests have surprised government, surprised even critics.
  • The few stray incidents of violence have been used to demonise protests by section of media.
  • CAA itself is illogical. Why are Sri Lankan Tamils excluded?
  • When NRC comes along, Muslims are vulnerable.
  • It is heartening that non-Muslims joined the anti-CAA protests.
  • This act is immoral, illegal, ill-timed: there is economic distress, environmental distress etc, we should focus on that.
  • The government should roll back the act. Problems will intensify for the government if no rollback.
  • There are so many more urgent problems. What opportunities, jobs do young people have?
  • This government is hostile to science, scholarship.
  • We should protest, but non-violently.
  • A person from the north east has been made much more insecure.
  • Democracy is more than elections.
  • Maybe part of the problem has been that ordinary Indians have put in too much faith in the courts.
  • Internet ban sends a very bad signal.
  • By and large it has been a citizens’ protest, which is good.

