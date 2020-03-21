illinois-‘stay-at-home’-order-to-start-saturday,-go-until-april;-state’s-covid-19-death-total-now-at-5

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that the state will be under a ‘stay at home’ order starting this weekend and until April as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continue to rise.

The order is set to start at 5 p.m. Saturday and go until April 7. Like other states, the order will mean residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs.

All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well. Delivery works should still report to work, the governor said.

Businesses such as gyms, spas, salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors must close by Saturday.

Cities across the state are halting evictions and special services will be deployed to help the homeless. Daycare will be provided for essential workers.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined the governor during the press conference and said the City of Chicago will be closing all city libraries and parks on Saturday.

Pritzker said they don’t want to have to enforce the state’s order, but they will if it gets to that point. Police have been instructed to be on the look out for egregious violations of the order.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 163 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including the death of a Cook County woman in her 70s — bringing the state’s total number of cases to 585 and the total number of fatalities to 5.

A 73-year-old Chicago man has been identified as one of the five people who had died due to COVID-19. The Cook County medical examiner identified the man as Michael Mika.

Three additional counties have now reported cases: Adams, Christian and McLean counties.

Illinois health officials estimate as many as 3,400 people may test positive for the COVID-19 virus within a week if current trajectories continue. That would be a more than 700% increase over the current number of cases in the state.

Illinois follows New York whose Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday issued an executive order mandating that all workers in non-essential businesses across the state are required to stay home. On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state’s 40 million residents to stay at home, restricting non-essential movements.

