illinois-man-arrested-after-girlfriend,-daughter-found-slain

by: Associated Press

URBANA, Ill. (The News-Gazette) — Authorities say an eastern Illinois man was expected to be formally charged with first-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting his live-in girlfriend and her adult daughter over the weekend.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jonathon Perry was taken into custody early Sunday about the same time Champaign County sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of 54-year-old Kimberly Coyne and 24-year-old Blair Coyne at their home just northwest of the village of St. Joseph.

Police say the Homer man had been dating Kimberly Coyne. State’s Attorney Julia Rietz tells The (Champaign) News-Gazette that Perry would be charged Monday with multiple counts of first-degree murder.

