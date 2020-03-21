Illinois essential businesses: What is open and what is closed?

Posted by — March 21, 2020 in News Leave a reply
illinois-essential-businesses:-what-is-open-and-what-is-closed?

by:

Posted:
/ Updated:

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that the state will be under a ‘stay at home’ order starting this weekend and until April as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continue to rise.

The order is set to start at 5 p.m. Saturday and go until April 7. Like other states, the order will mean residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs.

The governor emphasized that essential businesses will not be closed.

All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well. Delivery works should still report to work, the governor said.

See the full executive order below:

Popular

Latest News

You May Also Like

sag-aftra-president-gabrielle-carteris-says-guild-is-working-overtime-for-members

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris Says Guild Is Working Overtime For Members

director-christopher-nolan-in-washington-post:-movie-theaters-will-need-our-help

Director Christopher Nolan In Washington Post: Movie Theaters Will Need Our Help

sports-networks-scramble-in-a-sports-scarce-world:-bowling-or-poker,-anyone?

Sports Networks Scramble In A Sports-Scarce World: Bowling Or Poker, Anyone?

‘the-walking-dead:-world-beyond’-premiere-pushed-by-amc-amid-coronavirus-related-production-shutdowns,-ad-money-shift

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Premiere Pushed By AMC Amid Coronavirus-Related Production Shutdowns, Ad Money Shift

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *