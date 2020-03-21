illinois-essential-businesses:-what-is-open-and-what-is-closed?

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that the state will be under a ‘stay at home’ order starting this weekend and until April as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continue to rise.

The order is set to start at 5 p.m. Saturday and go until April 7. Like other states, the order will mean residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs.

The governor emphasized that essential businesses will not be closed.

All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well. Delivery works should still report to work, the governor said.

