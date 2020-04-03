Illinois bans activities at state parks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Posted by — April 3, 2020 in News Leave a reply
illinois-bans-activities-at-state-parks-amid-covid-19-outbreak

by: Associated Press

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 / 02: 16 PM CDT
/ Updated: Apr 3, 2020 / 02: 16 PM CDT

WGN viewer submitted photo taken May 29tat Starved Rock State Park.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois has barred all activities at state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites in another move to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources director Colleen Callahan noted in a statement that hunters and anglers aren’t allowed to receive refunds on state-issued permits or transfer of permits due to administrative guidelines under the state wildlife code.

The Journal-Star reported Thursday that with proper authorization from the state, people can hunt and fish on privately-owned open properties.

The state’s spring trout-fishing season begins on Saturday.

Popular

Latest News

You May Also Like

‘he-gave-us-lifetimes-of-light’:-soul-singer-bill-withers-dead-at-81

🔥‘He gave us lifetimes of light’: Soul singer Bill Withers dead at 81🔥

more-young-and-healthy-people-are-falling-seriously-ill-with-covid-19,-who-warns

🔥More young and healthy people are falling seriously ill with Covid-19, WHO warns🔥

stand-by-me,-but-apart:-2-man-band-lifts-up-one-st.-louis-neighborhood

🔥Stand by me, but apart: 2-man band lifts up one St. Louis neighborhood🔥

us.-army-corps-looking-at-over-650-sites-for-facilities-to-help-combat-coronavirus

🔥U.S. Army Corps looking at over 650 sites for facilities to help combat coronavirus🔥

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *