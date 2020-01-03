illegal-casino-discovered-in-hacienda-heights,-authorities-say

Sheriff’s investigators discovered what authorities described as an illegal gambling operation in Hacienda Heights on Wednesday night.

A deputy patrolling the area tried to detain a man and a woman shortly before 9: 30 p.m. after he saw the man hand a woman a handgun, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The woman went inside a property in the 1300 block of Hacienda Boulevard and locked the door, authorities said. Deputies gave orders via loudspeaker for her to exit but she did not, according to investigators.

Tactical teams with the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded and were able to convince the woman to come out; she was accompanied by 11 other people, according to officials.

Police then served a search warrant on the property and found that it was housing “an illegal gambling casino,” the Sheriff’s Department said. They recovered a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun from inside.

Eleven people were arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling, and two of them also face weapons charges. In addition, the man who handed the gun to the woman faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine for sale, authorities said.