‘i’ll-kill-loyalist-dealer’,-vows-ex-wannabe-mp-in-dock

A former would-be MP turned anti-drugs vigilante has told a court he plans to shoot and kill a loyalist he labelled “Mr Coke”.

In remarkable scenes at Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday morning, former election candidate Bobby Beck said from the dock he would “put two in the chest and one in the head” of the Newtownards man he named and who police said was a suspected paramilitary.

It followed Beck’s arrest in Belfast’s Belvoir estate on Thursday night when cops found him covered in blood and carrying two kitchen knifes.

Beck (56) stood for election in 2017 as an independent in East Belfast and was praised by prominent Irish language activist and tutor Linda Ervine, sister-in-law of late PUP leader David Ervine.

He now claims to be a member of a group called Loyalists Against Drug Dealers.

The court was told yesterday how police officers had been on their way to speak to Beck at his home address when they found him wandering the estate, armed with the two weapons and in an agitated state.

At Laganside Courthouse on Saturday, he was charged with threats to kill, possession of two kitchen knives without lawful excuse in a public place, and disorderly behaviour.