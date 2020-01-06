ilhan-omar’s-ex-husband-ahmed-hirsi-remarries-37-days-after-their-divorce

January 6, 2020 | 1: 21pm

That was quick!

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s ex-husband has remarried — just 37 days after their divorce was finalized, according to a new report Monday.

Ahmed Hirsi, the father of Omar’s three children, tied the knot to nurse Ladan Ahmed in a low-key ceremony in Somalia in a bid to avoid media scrutiny, the Daily Mail reported.

Hirsi, 39, reportedly married Ahmed, on Dec. 12 in a Muslim faith-based ceremony and the pair are now in Saudi Arabia on their honeymoon, according to the report.

Omar and her husband filed for divorce in October amid allegations she was having an affair with DC political consultant Tim Mynett.

The two became officially single on Nov. 5 and if the new report is true, Hirsi married his new bride just 37 days later.

In a photo shared to Instagram on Jan. 2, Hirsi can be seen smiling next to a woman believed to be his new bride at Mecca.

“I look forward to this new chapter in my life and I ask you all to join me in celebration,” he wrote.