ikea-to-pay-family-$46m-after-2-year-old-killed-by-falling-drawers 

Ikea has agreed to pay a family $46m (£35m) in the biggest wrongful death settlement in US history after a child was killed by falling drawers.

Jozef Dudek, 2, was suffocated in May 2017 after the company’s Malm drawers fell over at the family’s home in California. The drawers had been recalled a year earlier over safety concerns after three other children were killed.

According to lawyers, the payout is the largest wrongful death settlement in US history.

Jozef’s parents, Joleen and Craig Dudek, said they were “devastated” by their son’s death.

“We never thought that a two-year-old could cause a dresser just 30 inches (76cm) high to topple over and suffocate him,” they said. “It was only later that we learned that [it] was unstable by design.”

“We are telling our story because we do not want this to happen to another family.”

The couple are reportedly set to donate $1m of the settlement to groups working to protect children from dangerous products.