ikea-to-close-coventry-store-as-first-large-uk-site-to-close-in-33-year-history

Ikea has confirmed plans to shut its Coventry store, leaving more than 350 jobs at risk.

The announcement marks the first time the Swedish retail chain has closed one of its big UK sites since launching in the country 33 years ago.

The brand will enter a consolation period with 352 co-workers who will be affected by the closure to discuss next steps and proposals.

During this period, the Coventry store will remain open, before the proposed store closure in the summer.

Ikea, as the furniture retail company has confirmed plans to shut its Coventry store (PA)

It comes as the latest hit to the UK’s retail sector after major high street brands shut shops or went into administration last year, including Karen Millen, Thomas Cook and Mothercare.

The Coventry store is one of 22 Ikea stores in the UK and was built in 2007 in the city centre.

The branch’s location and the size of the land available meant developers built it over seven levels.

This resulted in a “significant impact” on the store’s operating cost and the shopping experience of the customers, the brand said in a statement.

It added that the changing behaviour of customers in the area who prefer to shop in retail parks of online had led to “substantially lower” visitor numbers, which has continued to decrease over time.

“Ikea has the ambition to retain as many people as possible within Ikea and, where this isn’t possible, support them to find new employment,” the statement said.

Peter Jelkeby, Country Retail Manager and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA UK and Ireland said, “The proposed closure of the store has not been an easy decision, particularly given the impact it will have on our co-workers.

“I would like to thank our Coventry co-workers who have contributed enormously throughout this time.

“Although this isn’t an easy decision, this is the right decision for the long-term success of IKEA in the UK. At IKEA, we are constantly challenging ourselves to find ways to meet the needs of our customers and we will continue to try and test, investing in stores, fulfilment centres, city centre formats and our digital capabilities to make IKEA even more affordable, convenient and sustainable.”

Dave Gill, national officer for the Usdaw union, said: “This is devastating news for Ikea staff working at the Coventry store.

“We will now enter into meaningful consultation talks with the company to interrogate the business case for this proposed closure.

“Our priorities are to seek redeployment opportunities, minimise compulsory redundancies and secure the best deal we can for our members.

“In the meantime, Usdaw is providing our members with the support, advice and representation they need art this difficult time.”