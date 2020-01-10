ikea-is-launching-a-mini-store-in-hammersmith-(and-yes,-there-will-be-meatballs)

Good news, West Londoners.

Soon you will no longer have to trek out to Wembley or Croydon, or miss out on the joy of wandering around showrooms to order stuff online, for a new Ikea store is launching in Hammersmith.

The store will be a smaller format to your average Ikea, but will sell home furnishings as well as food (so yes, you can get meatballs).

Due to open in Spring 2021, the new mini-store will be located in Hammersmith’s Kings Mall Shopping Centre, which has been acquired by Ingka Centres as part of a £170 million investment.

The idea behind the new store is to make it easier to buy Ikea items within the city, and without having to drive a car or be willing to book an Uber to get to an Ikea and back.

The store joins other city-based moves, including a sustainable shop in Greenwich and two Planning Studios in Tottenham Court Road and another in Bromley, but the Hammersmith edition will be a brand new format and feel.

The entire product range will be available to buy from the store for home delivery and over 2,000 home furnishing accessories will be available to buy and take away on the same day – the first time Ikea’s home accessories will be available to buy on the UK high street.

And as we mentioned, there will be Swedish food on offer in King Mall, so you can pick up your usual meatballs or try something new. Exciting.

Peter Jelkeby, Country Retail Manager and Chief Sustainability Officer at Ikea UK & Ireland, said: ‘Our plan to open a new city centre store in Hammersmith is an exciting next step, as we continue to respond to people’s evolving shopping habits, making Ikea more convenient than ever before.

‘People have been eager to see our affordable range and access our life at home expertise on the high-street for some time, so we’re excited to introduce a unique Ikea store to the vibrant local community in Hammersmith and London.’

Stephen Cowan, Leader of the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, added: ‘We’re very pleased Hammersmith will benefit from having Britain’s first Ikea city store.

‘The new Ingka Centre will help rejuvenate King Street and improve our neighbourhood for all our residents and local businesses.

‘We’re delighted to benefit from this huge investment and look forward to working with Ingka Centres, our residents and the wider community to deliver something really special here.’

