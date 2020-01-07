IIT JAM 2020 admit card released at jam.iitk.ac.in: How to download

All the candidates who have applied to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official site of IIT JAM 2020.Twitter

IIT Kanpur has issued the admit card for the Joint Admission Test for MSc 2020 or JAM 2020 examination on Tuesday, January 7. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official site of IIT JAM 2020, jam.iitk.ac.in.

The Joint Admission Test for M.Sc 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on February 9, 2020, at various centres across India. The IIT JAM exam will be conducted in two sessions – Paper I and Paper II.

Paper I exam for Biotechnology (BT), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics(PH) will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Paper-II for Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematics (MA) will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Follow these simple steps to download IIT JAM 2020 admit card:

1. Open the IIT JAM 2020 official website – jam.iitk.ac.in

2. Select the link to download the admit card beneath the ‘Important Updates’ section

3. You need to give the log-in details

4. A new page will open which will have links to download the admit card

5. Check and download the admit card

6. Keep a hard copy with you for further need