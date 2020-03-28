iii-points-has-rescheduled-its-2020-festival-due-to-the-coronavirus-pandemic

Following in the footsteps of Lovers And Friends and Primavera Sound Barcelona 2020, III Points has announced their spring festival has been rescheduled to the mid-fall amid concerns with the coronavirus pandemic. The festival, which is labeled as an intersection between “music, art, and technology,” was originally scheduled to take over Miami’s Mana Wynwood during the weekend of May 1-2.

In a press release, III Points announced that the festival’s rescheduled date is October 16-17. Previously announced as headliners for the 2020 festival, pop star Robyn, rock band The Strokes, and legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan will remain atop the festival’s lineup. Joining the lineup for the fall festival, Peaches will deliver a special Teaches of Peaches 20th-anniversary performance, Rüfüs Du Sol, Artbat, and Chromatics should all be expected to appear on stage.

Attendees will get a true musical experience as a wide array of artists from a number of different genres are set to perform at III Points Moses Sumney, Kaytranada, 100 Gecs, and more will take the stage in October. As for the festival setup itself, the acts will be split across six stages that bear names like, “Mind Melt,” “Main Frame,” “Isotropic,” and “Boiler Room.”

Additional tickets have been added for the festival with general admission prices starting at $89 for one-day tickets and $149 for weekend tickets and VIP tickets start at $159 for one-day and $249 for the weekend. If buyers decide to purchase the weekend tickets, they are given the option to make a $19.99 deposit.

For more information on the III Points Festival, click here.