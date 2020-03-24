iifa-launches-digital-concert-series-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

By P T I |

Published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 18: 26 [IST]

To encourage people to stay at home and safe during the coronavirus outbreak, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has started a digital concert series #IIFAHumSabSaathHain. The series was launched on Sunday alongside PM Narendra Modi’s call for Janata Curfew to help check the spread of COVID-19. #IIFAHumSabSaathHain is part of IIFA’s larger #IIFAStayAtHomeConcerts featuring multi-talented Indian artists, singers and musicians live on the official IIFA Facebook page. These concerts will be simulcast on the artistes’ respective social media handles, Colors and MTV India pages every evening at 5 pm till March 31. The series began with singers Harshdeep Kaur, Sukhbir Singh and Arjun Kanungo wherein they entertained the audience from afar while using the online platform to educate their fans about the COVID-19 outbreak. Harshdeep, who sang ‘Ek Onkar’, said it is a challenging time for everyone as we all pause and relook at our world and lives. “At such times we need to bring people together through every means possible. I commend Wizcraft International for this unique initiative #IIFAHumSabSaathHain and am delighted to have kickstarted the concert series,” she said in a statement. Arjun, who performed renditions of ‘Tu hee re’ and ‘Woh lamhe’, said it’s important for people to work together in these trying times. “If I can make a couple of people feel better about staying at home I am happy to go live on social media every day,” he added. Sukhbir sang his hit tracks such as ‘Ishq tera tadpadve’, ‘Sauda khara khara’ and ‘Punjabi munde’ and entertained the audience. On Tuesday, the series featured singer Shilpa Rao at 5 pm, along with Lisa Mishra and AKULL. On Wednesday, one will see a gig by Anusha Mani, Amrita Nayak and Sangeet Haldipur. Other artists who have joined the initiative are Irrfan Khan, Manj Musik from RDB, B Praak, Jassie Gill, Papon, Meghna Mishra, Divya Kumar, Asees Kaur and many more. As always, IIFA is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities and nations, creating everyone’s dream One People. One World’. With the introduction of our digital concert series #IIFAHumSabSaathHain, we strive to bring about togetherness in this trying times. Kanika Kapoor’s Uncle Tests Negative For Coronavirus; Reports Of 24 More People Awaited “Keeping up with the spirit of the noble initiative #JantaCurfew initiated by the Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, we hope to promote social distancing and at the same time entertain audiences by providing access to their favourite performers in the comfort of their own homes as #IndiaFightsCorona, Andre Timmins, co-founder-director- Wizcraft International, added. IIFA partnered with Viacom18’s trending campaign: PauseForACause, encouraging people to pause and step out to applaud the health workers and people manning the essential services. The 2020 edition of IIFA was called off due to coronavirus.