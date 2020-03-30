‘iheart-living-room-concert’-and-‘american-idol’-top-sunday-ratings

Music fueled the soul Sunday night as Fox’s iHeart Living Room Concert for America special and ABC’s American Idol tied as primetime’s top-rated show to lead the night. The iHeart Living Room Concert, a benefit to provide relief and support to help fight the spread of COVID-19, featured big musical acts including Mariah Carey, Elton John and Billie Eilish. The special earned a 1.3 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.57 million viewers. A two-hour American Idol (1.3, 7.27M) matched despite dipping a tenth from a week ago.

Other programming gains last night included ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos (1.1, 6.54M), which was up a tenth, while CBS saw the steady return of God Friended Me (0.6, 6.37M), which saw its best viewership since December. CBS’ Sunday included 60 Minutes (1.0, 10.22M) and NCIS: Los Angeles (0.7, 6.84M), which both slipped in the demo, while NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.54) held steady.

On NBC, Little Big Shots (0.4, 2.97M) took a two-tenths hit and The Wall (0.5, 3.07M) was also down. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (0.4, 1.91M) and Good Girls (0.5, 1.94M) managed to stay on par with last week’s numbers.

The CW aired repeats.