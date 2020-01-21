if-you-work-for-aldi-you-are-about-to-get-a-payrise

Aldi has announced plans to increase staff wages by just over 3%, making it one of the best-paying supermarkets in the UK.

The discount German chain said minimum hourly rates will rise from £9.10 an hour to £9.40, with workers inside the M25 getting £10.90 an hour instead of £10.55.

And for employees who have been with the business for three years or more, pay will increase to £10.41 an hour, while workers in London with two years’ service will earn £11.15.

The store, which will make the new rates standard from February 1, also pointed out that it is one of the few supermarkets to pay staff during breaks and claimed the starting rates were the highest in the supermarket sector.

The new rates exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended pay rates of £9.30 and £10.75 in London, despite Aldi not being a member of the organisation, which also requires companies to agree to a series of staff well-being levels.

That rate is higher than the minimum wage and the government’s ‘national living wage’ for those aged 25 and above.

Inflation currently stands at 1.4% in the UK – around half the rate of Aldi’s increase.

Retailers are in a fierce battle to keep and reward workers.

Greggs recently announced that its staff would share a £7 million bonus.

And Mike Ashley of Frasers Group – formerly Sports Direct – said last year that he wanted to introduce a new bonus scheme for store staff, although details of such an initiative remain unclear and the chain have previously faced heavy criticism over workers conditions.

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK, said: ‘We have the most efficient and productive workforce, and this is why they earn the highest rates of pay in the grocery sector.’

The supermarket, which currently has 874 stores, is recruiting for more than 3,800 positions this year and wants to have 1,200 UK stores by 2025.

Mr Hurley added that he wanted to ‘recruit the best people in retail, invest in their training and provide them with the opportunity to develop their careers with Aldi.’

The company says its current share of the UK grocery market is around 8%, having increased by 0.4% during the last 12 months.