if-you-put-all-the-badly-behaved-kids-together,-what-do-you-expect?

Two contenders to be mayor of London have accused the Government of burying its head in the sand over exclusions and backed the Evening Standard’s £1 million campaign to pilot on-site inclusion units at mainstream schools.

Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for mayor, accused ministers and top officials in the Department for Education of “deluding themselves” for refusing to acknowledge the “very strong links” between permanently excluded children and violent crime.

Siobhan Benita, the Liberal Democrat candidate, said the DfE was “being disingenuous” and that their “pushback” against the reality of these links was “unhelpful”.

Both candidates also said that while Mayor Sadiq Khan was “facing in the right direction on exclusions”, if elected they would want to build on the Standard’s initiative launched last month in the wake of a 70 per cent rise in permanent exclusions since 2012/13.

Mr Bailey, 48, a former youth worker in the north Kensington area of west London, said: “The Standard’s campaign is an exciting new development, but why has it taken us so long to focus on this? It’s overdue. The whole system needs to change and we need a campaign because the DfE and the Government needs to be moved on this. If we want to reduce crime in London, we have got to tackle exclusions.”

For Mr Bailey, raised by his single mother on an estate in Ladbroke Grove, it is an area he has long been passionate about. “As a youth worker for 25 years, I have supported over 500 young people who were permanently excluded to pupil referral units,” he said.

He added that the government line — that the current system is not fuelling violence because youths are already involved in knife crime when sent to PRUs — is flawed.

“People who say that don’t know what they are talking about, they are deluding themselves,” he said.

“My experience is that only a small percentage of children sent to PRUs are already involved in youth violence or drugs and gangs, and the majority are not. The trouble they get into accelerates enormously once they get to the PRU. If you put all the ‘badly behaved’ kids together, what do you expect? I always tell parents: ‘You got to get your kid out of the PRU’.”

He added: “The Standard’s approach of funding on-site inclusion units, also known as nurture units, is extremely effective. I know this because I am a governor of Phoenix Academy in White City and we have massively cut exclusions since we created an on-site nurture unit 18 months ago.

“The goal should always be to keep children in mainstream education. As mayor, I would expand the Standard’s pilot by seeking corporate sponsorship to roll it out, commission an independent study to see what works and then ask the DfE to fund it.”

Ms Benita, 48, who helped write the cross-party youth violence commission 2018 interim report that highlighted the need to drive down exclusions to reduce youth violence, also backed our campaign.

She said: “The cost of children placed in alternative provision or PRUs [up to £25,000 per child in London] is ridiculously high and it makes sense for government to direct funding away from PRUs to mainstream schools to help them create on-site nurture units, as the Standard is championing. It is easy to label children as badly behaved and shove them off to a PRU. But it’s much harder to look at children through a lens of kindness and assess the underlying issues and help children deal with those instead of passing the problem somewhere else.”

She added: “If I become mayor, I will develop a proper inclusions policy for London. I will organise an exclusions summit. I will highlight the good work done by schools that are adopting the nurture unit model.”

Both candidates acknowledge that the Mayor and Education Secretary are facing in opposite directions on exclusions.

In November, Sadiq Khan announced funding of £1.5 million over two years for an inclusive schools programme in hotspot boroughs. The criticism from his challengers is not that he should change tack, but that he should be doing more.

The DfE maintains it has no interest in driving down exclusions or redirecting PRU funding to mainstream schools to set up inclusion units.

A DfE spokesman told the Standard: “The Education Secretary has been clear that his ambition is exactly the same for pupils excluded from school and being taught in alternative provision, as it is for those in mainstream education. We are investing in alternative provision to raise standards so we can break the mould for these young people.”

But with just one in 100 PRU pupils achieving a strong pass in GCSE English and maths, critics say ministerial talk of “equal ambition” for excluded pupils sounds like hollow rhetoric. And Mr Bailey is not the only prominent Conservative to think so.

Last week Lord Agnew, parliamentary under-secretary of stTate for the school system, was quick to repeat the DfE line when asked about exclusions in the House of Lords.

But when challenged by peers, including fellow Conservative Lord Baker, the former education secretary under Margaret Thatcher, who called the high rate of exclusions “a disgrace” and implored the Government to look again “at the whole principle of exclusion”.

Lord Agnew admitted a different tack might be best and that behind the scenes conversations were “going on”. He said: “Active thinking is going on with our larger academy trusts about creating their own [on-site] provisions [inclusion units] so that they own the problem. In the longer term, this is probably a more useful solution, as it means that the system is better joined up.”

Could this be evidence of new thinking at the DfE? A spokesman said: “Excluding a pupil from school should be a last resort, but we will always back heads and teachers to bring discipline to the classroom for the benefit of every child’s education.”

It was their regular position restated. But how long can they resist piloting inclusion units that have been so successful in cities like Glasgow and in London schools like Dunraven?

