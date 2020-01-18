if-you-have-a-dog-who-hates-being-alone,-a-podcast-for-pooches-could-be-the-answer

Some symptoms of a dog that has separation anxiety include destroying furniture and barking or howling.

Although there are training methods you can employ, it still feels horrible leaving your dog alone knowing that they can’t totally understand where you’ve gone and if you’re coming back.

In general, you shouldn’t leave your dog alone all day, and it’s important to look into dog sitting or a dog walker if everyone in your household works full time.

However, you can’t avoid having to go out all the time, and your dog will need to eventually overcome their separation anxiety.

Some people combat their dog’s worries with the radio, as they find that this can help their dog feel more comfortable.

A new, more specific, solution has now been introduced, though – dog podcasts.

Created by the University of York’s Alex Benjamin, My Dog’s Favourite Podcast for Spotify is designed specifically for pups who are home alone.

It includes original music, stories, praise for your dog, and ambient sounds to mask sounds outside that might confuse or scare your pooch. Each episode is roughly five hours long, too, so you don’t have to worry about it stopping halfway through your food shop.

The podcast series is narrated by Call the Midwife’s Jessica Raine and Ralph Ineson who played Finchy in The Office, and features music composed by Daniel Knight.

It might sound strange, but it’s all rooted in animal psychology.

Alex, who is a psychologist, says: ‘Dogs are extremely social animals but, in order to fit in with our busy lives, may spend some time by themselves during the day.

‘I hope that the podcast becomes a fun and useful resource for owners to explore with their dogs while they are at home together as well as when their dog is alone for short periods.’

You (or your dog) can listen to the two initial episodes – amusingly titled Pup Fiction and The Tail Begins – on Spotify now.





Other ways to reduce separation anxiety in dogs Try not to make a big deal out of leaving. This gives the dog a warning they’re about to be alone, and increases their anxiety. Leave puzzle toys around the house to keep them occupied. Train them to be less worried about leaving cues like keys jingling or you putting your shoes on by sometimes doing this and then not leaving the house. Gradually extend the amount of time they’re left alone rather than increasing all at once. Make sure your dog gets plenty of exercise and stimulation when you are around. Never punish a dog for making a mess when you’re gone. They don’t understand what they did wrong, and think it will be what happens every time you leave and then come back/

