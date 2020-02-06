If you can't handle people speaking languages you don't understand, I suspect it's you that's the problem

If irritating total strangers is your bag, the good news is it’s easier than ever before. Everyone is so irritable and easily offended these days. Even if you don’t have a selfie stick to hand, you can still wind up folk on buses, in parks and shopping centres, without really trying. The simplest way is to strike up a conversation in any language other than English.

Last week a “Happy Brexit Day” flyer was anonymously posted on every floor in a Norwich tower block, demanding that residents speak “Queens [sic] English”, now that “we finally get our great country back”. With that as background, the results of this week’s YouGov survey shouldn’t be too surprising.

“When in the United Kingdom, are you bothered when you hear those from a non-English-speaking country talking to each other in their own language?” the survey asked, and more than a quarter of respondents (26 per cent) described themselves as either “very” or “fairly” bothered.

A further 27 per cent of respondents said they were “not very bothered”, which might be categorised as admirably tolerant, but still seems like too much “bother” to be experiencing over a conversation that doesn’t involve you, conducted by people you don’t know. Why is it any bother at all?

Some ideas: maybe The Bothered are motivated by a passion for linguistic diversity, and a noble desire to preserve local dialects in an increasingly globalised world? In which case, presumably, the 26 per cent all respectfully switch to Español as soon as their easyJet flight enters Spanish airspace and always brush up on their Kernewek before a weekend at the St Ives holiday home. No? Oh.

Pro-EU activists wave EU and Union Flags during a rally organised by civil rights group New Europeans (AFP via Getty Images)

It could be pure nosiness, which I can easily sympathise with. Listening in as people loudly discuss their love lives and work grievances is a completely respectable way to while away a long train journey, and it’s made more difficult when those talking happen to be speaking Estonian. Gah!

However, the earwigging gods giveth and they taketh away. A multilingual population makes listening in harder, while WhatsApp voice notes and leaky headphones make it easier.

Or maybe it’s a manners thing? As a mostly monoglot member of a bilingual family, I get that too. It’s hurtful to feel left out, even if you’ve only got your own laziness to blame. My grasp of the other language spoken in my family (Dutch) isn’t what it might be, but I don’t let that bother me. Instead, I practise just enough on a language-learning app to sense when someone’s being rude about me. Sometimes, it’s a useful way to zone out of any boring dinner chat.

In other words, if anyone’s manners are lacking here, it’s not the foreigners’ is it? This is what really underlies the fear of other languages: the paranoid, mildly narcissistic and typically Little Englander suspicion that people might be talking about you, not only behind your back but also — audaciously — to your face. But then, as Chaucer wrote (in an authentic Middle English that people would be aghast to hear spoken on the high street today): “The guilty think all talk is of themselves.”

Wrong lighting is grounds for divorce

Looking back on your chequered relationships history, wasn’t it always, actually, about the lighting? Whatever the given reason for a break-up — she snogged the intern, you got “big into juicing” — when you really reflect on it, wasn’t the underlying issue that one of you preferred to watch TV with the big light off? And the other was an uncivilised, insensitive monster?

For most of the year, us mood-lighting obsessives are content to stay in the shadows — we prefer it there — but these weeks of extended twilight are our time to shine. According to BBC Weather, Britain is daily gaining around three to four minutes of light at the moment, depending on where you live, which puts the contentious issue of curtain-closing up for discussion. Do you draw them as soon as you get home from work? When it becomes necessary to switch on the electric lights? Or do you leave them open until whenever o’clock, making the most of the dying natural light? (The latter is the Dutch way, something to do with the Calvinist compulsion to display one’s moral rectitude for all to see).

As with the wattage of a reading lamp bulb — under 60w, unless a police interrogation room is your idea of cosy — there are shades of opinion on all lighting matters. Except for blue light in the bedroom after 10pm. That’s immediate grounds for divorce.

Anya for Emma

Anya Taylor-Joy and Eric Underwood (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for LOUIS XIII) (Dave Benett/Getty Images for LOU)

Austen adaptations are so plentiful, they’ve become a rite of passage for young British actors. With a new Emma out on Valentine’s Day, let’s welcome 23-year-old Anya Taylor-Joy to the fold. Kate Winslet and Keira Knightley ascended to international stardom playing other Austen heroines, but Emma Woodhouse sets the starlet standard. The role requires not only perkiness and poise, but also a slowly dawning self-knowledge that’s trickier. Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale and Alicia Silverstone have all attempted Emma; now it’s Taylor-Joy’s turn to nail it.

New: Daily podcast from the Evening Standard

Subscribe to The Leader on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or your chosen podcast provider. New episodes every weekday from 4pm.