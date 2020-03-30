If You Are Angelina Jolie Fan? These 5 Movies You Should Definitely Watch

Angelina Jolie is of the talented and most demanded actresses of Hollywood. She committed herself to the acting profession when she was just 16-years-old. She followed the path of her father, Jon Voight. She stepped into the film industry in 1993, by playing the lead role in the movie, Cyborg 2 (1993). She then appeared in a series of films, mostly action films. She is an outstanding and marvellous actress who is loved by everyone all over the world. The world-class actress has appeared in many popular movies which has left the box-office on fire like, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005), Salt (2010) and many more.

Jolie has always dedicated her whole time and did hardwork to excel in her performances. She is mostly seen in action movies and thus, she has to dedicate a lot of time to maintain her body. All her movies are so good that it’s really hard to choose among them. If you are her fan, you should watch all her movies, but these five movies are a must-watch.

1. Hackers (1995)

2. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

3. Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005)

4. Challenging (2008)

5. Salt (2010)

These are the movies that a fan of her should watch. Tell us which is your favourite movie among all of them.