if-sport-is-really-going-vegan,-is-it-time-to-get-rid-of-leather-cricket-balls?

In the devoutly traditionalist world of sport, a very modern trend is creeping into the mainstream.

Veganism – or more specifically for those following a vegan diet this month, Veganuary – is a word increasingly used in the same breath as discussion of sport (much to the disquiet of the steak pie-eating, match-going fan), helped on its way by a fair few extremely prominent advocates.

Plant-munching athletes occupy rarefied places across the sporting stratosphere: Lionel Messi, Novak Djokovic and Lewis Hamilton – all vegans – each have a good claim to be the greatest ever to grace their respective disciplines, while Virat Kohli, Venus Williams and several players from NFL Superbowl hopefuls the Tennessee Titans all claim to have reaped the benefits of changing their diet. And beyond the physical improvements these stars say they have enjoyed, there is the ecological argument of plant-based diets having a small carbon footprint – important to bear in mind when Greta Thunberg, as Roger Federer recently discovered, is monitoring our every word.

Football clubs are doing their bit to embrace the vegan revolution. Tottenham, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are among the Premier League clubs to have added to their vegan offering at their stadiums for January (though it should probably be mentioned here that one of the two vegan options at Selhurst Park is chips, which you’d have to assume is not a new addition to the menu).