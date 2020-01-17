‘if-i-had-to-choose-a-word-it-would-be-“substandard”‘:-why-the-standard-hollywood-is-out-of-date,-out-of-touch-and-out-of-order

The worst hotels I’ve ever stayed in are different from the hotels that can be categorised as merely “bad”. To be awarded the accolade of “worst” there has to be an extra-special level of nonchalant awfulness that goes above and beyond your common-or-garden terrible.

It’s not simply a matter of sub-par service or fusty rooms or shower handles breaking off in your hand – any two-bit Fawlty Towers pretender can manage that. No, it’s something ineffably more pointed than that. A “worst” hotel has to be bad, yet simultaneously smug about its badness.

The worst hotels are the bad hotels that think they’re good. This misperception leads to an ingrained sense of self-satisfaction that seeps through the fabric of a place like out-of-date laundry detergent. You can smell it, but you can’t quite put your finger on it.

This brings me to The Standard, Hollywood, a hotel that has effortlessly put itself in the running for the worst hotel I’ve ever stayed in, with a near-faultless fulfilment of all the above criteria.