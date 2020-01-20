if-i-could-go-back-in-time,-would-never-have-a-child-outside-wedlock:-neena-gupta

Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta and Viv Richards.Twitter

Actress Neena Gupta, who is currently awaiting the release of her next film Panga, has confessed in a recent interview that if she could go back in time, she would never have a child outside the wedlock.

Neena, who single-handedly brought up Masaba Gupta, told a leading news portal: “I would not have a child outside marriage. A child needs both parents. I have always been honest with Masaba so it did not affect my relationship with her. But I know that she always suffered for not having her father with her.”

Neena Gupta has been spotted donning some amazing western outfits and pairing them with sneakers in recent times. When asked if Masaba Gupta guided her through the transformation, she said: “Masaba has helped me break some taboos, like wearing off-white with white or even sneakers with a fancy gown. She has given the confidence to carry off stuff, which looks nice. It is important that you are not embarrassed when you try something new.”

Neena said that she and Masaba are like any other mother and daughter duo who advise each other most of the time. “But we are our own persons and decide what we want to do on our own. Also, we are always open to each other’s thoughts,” she added.

Her last film Badhaai Ho won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. She also received a Filmfare Best Actress award for the role of a middle-aged woman who is pregnant with her third child.