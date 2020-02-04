If Boris sees Britain as a global Superman, what is the EU's Kryptonite?

The Brexit ceasefire was nice while it lasted, which was from Friday at 11pm to yesterday. The shape of things to come is as uncertain as it was before the brief festival of triumph and empty gestures of reconciliation. As trade negotiations defining the terms of Britain’s dealings with the EU begin in earnest, we’re already back in the fray.

It is a different argument from the doomed attempts to see off a formal Brexit, but a far more meaningful one in terms of what it means for Britain’s economic course. Yesterday’s speech by the Prime Minister drew the battle lines . The newly liberated UK is ready, as the PM put it, to be Clark Kent, whipping off his glasses in a phone booth, as “humanity needs some government somewhere that is willing to make the case powerfully for freedom of exchange”. The question is — as always with a Superman metaphor — what is the Kryptonite?

The reality of the upcoming negotiations is that both the UK and the EU do need each other, but to varying degrees and for rather different things than they did before Brexit. Neither is honest about this, and neither will entirely know the limits of its own strengths or weaknesses until it gets back into the negotiating ring. That means that most things both sides say now should be taken with a pinch of EU-directive-approved sodium chloride.

The stark fact is that just under half of UK trade is with Europe or reaches its final destination through ports in the EU — referred to as the Rotterdam effect.

So whatever the PM says in the first flush of post-Brexit self-belief, the animal spirit unleashed by trade with the Commonwealth (which accounts for roughly the same amount of UK exports as trade to Germany), or speculative trade deals with the US or China, is no substitute for a tariff-free EU trading relationship.

However appealing a prize, other alliances for “global Britain” will always be more contingent than keeping on good terms with the trading bloc next door would be.

A more positive way to look at this is to consider that the Prime Minister and Michel Barnier, the hardy chief EU negotiator, are akin to prizefighters, psyching themselves up into a pre-match state of readiness by telling each other how very tough they are. That means a lot of saying “no” about level playing fields in goods and services.

Brussels is, however, a place where the precise meaning of words is dependent on what needs to be achieved. That means the key characters and their interrelations matter as much as the war talk.

Angela Merkel has already fretted that, after Brexit, the UK would be “a competitor on [the EU’s] doorstep” — which implies that the UK will benefit in some way in terms of global competition, and contrasts with the generally morose German view that the UK will be consigned to a scrapheap as a result of its departure from the EU. That insight sets the bar for Mr Barnier when it comes to an acceptable political outcome at the top EU table. He said: “We are in favour of free trade but we are not going to be naive.”

There is also some change of emphasis from the former European Council president Donald Tusk, who moderated a hectoring tone to declare a year is “long enough” to do a trade deal (at least in outline) if everyone behaves themselves. Big if, there.

Still, Mr Tusk has a point. I do not believe that the two sides are as far apart as rhetoric suggests. The stand-off over environmental and social protections will be made redundant if the UK can prove that it has better standards than the EU.

“What about the fish?” one Norwegian journalist asked me at one minute past midnight as the flags were still waving in London on Friday. Not a stupid question at all, because it reflects an insight that the interests of sectors and their political significance will pave the way to deal or no deal. Michael Gove, with a decisive role in upcoming talks, has cast the net wide, declaring: “We will be in control of all waters within 200 miles. If they want to fish in it, we will decide.”

But will the Johnson government ultimately stick it out on this point of modest economic importance to the UK — and will it be the fishing wot won it at the cost of far more?

The EU, as Johnson knows, being a frenemy of its culture, also works by pulling strings beyond the strict confines of the rule book. So while the main cast is drawing lines about competition, level playing fields and fish, there is a background rapprochement between the UK and France.

This is based on French President Emmanuel Macron’s triple gamble that a Johnson government is a) likely to hang around for some time across the Channel, b) the most reliable security partner France has, and c) that a degree of divide-and-rule with Germany might well be in Paris’s interests.

Look beyond the headlines of Johnson’s speech and concessions lurk somewhere in the torrent of words — concessions that might reassure some sensitive European partners that the intention is not, in the inelegant EU phrase, “social dumping”, which would undercut the European Union’s accumulated protections.

Pessimists may object that Johnson veered off into an odd segue from supporting a Canadian-style agreement to an Australian one, which, given the latter’s lack of a substantial agreement with the EU, would mean no tariff-free deal at all.

Canberra is a bit further away from Brussels than London, so this would seem a very odd sort of relationship to aspire to.

Through this fog of war, the real question in the next few months will be whether a series of trade-offs can be sold politically as gains by either side to avoid the greater hazard of a serious trade impasse.

For all the fighting talk, Boris and Barnier would need to be crazy to move from shadow-boxing to all-out war. So, logic says they will threaten to do so — and then they won’t.

