Idris Elba Urges Fans Not To Panic Over His Positive Coronavirus Test As He Awaits Results For His Wife, Sabrina

Idris Elba tested positive for the Coronavirus, as reported by Ashley Mitchell, and now he is urging fans not to panic as he awaits his wife’s test results. The news comes as Heidi Klum announced that both she and her husband Tom Kaulitz are under self-quarantine after the two traveled separately, returned home and fell sick. They are both under self-quarantine as they await the results of their Coronavirus tests. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both tested positive and are currently being isolated in Australia as they ride out the deadly disease. Though Idris has asked his fans not to panic, there is no question that he and Sabrina are concerned for her test results. Idris made the announcement in a video earlier today and it was easy to see Sabrina standing behind her husband.

It would be interesting to see if they could be in such close contact and if Idris tests positive while Sabrina tests negative. There are still many unknowns about Coronavirus, but it is also believed that some people can fight off the virus and be asymptomatic while being a carrier of the virus and spread it to others.

You may see the video announcement that Idris made on his official Twitter account below. As you can see, Sabrina is standing close by her husband.

Idris stated the following.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

Like other celebrities who have contracted the deadly virus, Idris spoke about the importance of social distancing. Many states are enforcing various rules and restrictions regarding public gatherings, what times stores may open and close, designating specific hours for the elderly to shop, and more.

As more schools close down and community events are canceled, people are experiencing a different type of lifestyle than they are used to.

Idris and Sabrina Elba are the latest celebrities to receive public love, support, and prayer due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



