Idris Elba Tests Positive To The Coronavirus – See His Video

Unfortunately, there are more and more beloved celebrities who are getting infected these days with the new coronavirus. The latest celebrity to test positive is Idris Elba.

The Shade Room has all the details and you can find out the available info below.

‘As the coronavirus continues to make its rounds, it looks like #IdrisElba is the latest celebrity that has tested positive to the virus,’ TSR noted.

Hollywood Reported cited the man who said, ‘This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.’

‘Look, this is serious,’ he said, appearing next to his wife, Sabrina, in the video posted to social media.

He continued and said: ‘Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.’

‘We live in a divided world right now – we can all feel it,’ he added. ‘I”t’s been bulls–t. But now is the time for solidarity, now is the time for thinking about each other.’

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

People freaked out when they saw the video and learned what had happened.

Someone said: ‘ok y’all need to stop playing now,’ and another follower posted this: ‘They are really trying to scare us.’

The truth is that what’s been happening around the world these days is definitely not a joke at all and the best thing that you can do is listen to the authorities and read the info that comes from the WHO.

The best way to keep the virus contained is to spend as much time as possible at home.

We will definitely get through this as well – humanity was able to survive a lot so far and we will make it through this try eventually.



