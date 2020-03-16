Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Assures There’s No Panic

The contagious coronavirus has infected another major Hollywood star, as Golden Globe winner Idris Elba revealed on Monday he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19. The news comes straight from a video posted on the actor’s personal Twitter account, with Elba speaking about his coronavirus diagnosis. “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” Elba says in the caption. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

In the video, Elba explains how his diagnosis for COVID-19 came about. Though he was displaying none of the typical symptoms associated with the illness, Elba knew he was at risk when he discovered he had recently been exposed to it. “I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive,” Elba tells his fans, revealing he quarantined himself and got tested immediately once he found out. “This is real. I just wanted to share my news with you guys, and I will keep you updated as how I’m doing, but so far we’re feeling okay. Stay positive, and don’t freak out.”

Several other celebrities have also recently been diagnosed with COVID-19. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both contracted the virus while in Australia to work on a movie, and both Hollywood stars have been placed into quarantine while receiving treatment. The entire NBA was also shut down for the season last week following the coronavirus diagnosis of Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, with the NHL doing the same thing soon after. Major movie and television show productions have been similarly shutting down in the days since as well, with the virus making its way to the cast and crew of film and TV sets.

The coronavirus is spreading very rapidly and has been declared a global pandemic, sickening nearly 170,000 people worldwide with the numbers continuing to grow. More than 6,500 have been killed by the virus, with the death toll in the United States nearing 70. The lack of available testing also suggests thousands upon thousands of Americans may be infected with the coronavirus, making social distancing and other precautions more necessary than ever to help slow the spread of the illness. Mass gatherings have already been cancelled and banned in many cases with schools, libraries, restaurants, bars, and other businesses getting closed for the foreseeable future.

Director James Gunn, who’d recently worked with Elba for the upcoming Warner Bros. movie The Suicide Squad, tweeted a message of support for the actor on Twitter. “I love you brother,” the message reads, followed by prayer and heart emojis. Elba’s fans all across the world certainly feel the same way, and all of us are wishing Elba the best in his recovery, along with everyone else who’s been exposed to or diagnosed with the virus. We’re all in this together and we’ll all get through it together if we remain level-headed and take the necessary precautions to further minimize the spread. Stay safe. This news comes to us from Idris Elba on Twitter.