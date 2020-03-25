idris-elba-slams-rumors-that-celebrities-are-paid-to-lie-that-they’re-infected-with-the-novel-coronavirus

A lot of people are claiming that the whole coronavirus global crisis is just gibberish, and there’s no such thing as this deadly virus. People claim that there’s a new world order about to be implemented all over the planet, and they also suggest that celebrities are being paid these days to lie about being infected so that gullible people will believe this.

Idris Elba is just one of the celebs that have announced the terrible diagnosis, and some people slammed his for allegedly lying as well.

He is now setting things straight on the subject and raises awareness about the terrible virus.

‘This idea that someone like myself is gonna is paid to say ‘I’ve got coronavirus,’ that’s like absolute bullst,’ Idris said.

He continued and said: ‘Such stupidness and people wanna spread that as if it’s like news. That’s stupid…That’s the quickest way to get people sick.’

Idris also took the time to address what he called ‘test shaming,’ and you can read more in The Shade Room’s post.

Someone said: ‘He’s being paid to say that celebrities aren’t being paid to say they have corona,’ and another follower posted this: ‘People not taking this seriously until it’s them or their family smh.’

One commenter wrote: ‘His wife stay on his neck in these videos. We get it you bagged Idris Elba that’s how she got that Rona from him.’

Another follower posted: ‘Stop being such conspiracy theorists and BE SAFE, dang y’all!’ and a commenter wrote: ‘I mean… if they paid him to say he got it… wouldn’t they pay him to say they’re not paying him?’

One other follower said that ‘i just find it weird that the celebrities that are getting it are putting it on the media.’

Idris and his wife are doing fine at the moment, and he said that he would be updating his followers on his health.



Post Views:

0





