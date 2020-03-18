Idris Elba Raises Awareness About Coronavirus And Slams Fake News Claiming That Black People Cannot Get It – See His Video

Idris Elba made his fans really sad, and they freaked out to learn that he’s been tested positive with the coronavirus. He’s doing fine at the moment, and he said that he would be updating his followers on his health.

Now, he posted a video in which he is explaining to people that this is not something to joke about.

He also made sure to slam the conspiracy theories suggesting that ‘black people cannot get it.’

Check out all that he had to say on the matter in the videos below.

Unfortunately, people don’t seem to believe the actor, and they keep suggesting that the government made him speak and so on. You can check out a few things that people are saying here.

A follower said: ‘Somebody send this to Waka,’ and someone else responded: ‘Nah, for what, Waka clearly only thinks as far as his intellectual lets him, his age higher than his IQ, we won’t be able to make him understand.’

One other commenter posted this: ‘99% of the media circulating is misinformation,’ and another follower said: ‘Let them know Idris, the Rona doesn’t discriminate!’

Someone else said: ‘Idris you okay baby? Blink twice if the government put you up to this,’ and another commenter wrote: ‘Stop putting us on blast like that in front of these other people.’

A person posted: ‘“Make sure you reiterate several times that black people can get it. We need everyone scared.”’

Someone else also shaded him: ‘Glad his wife isn’t in this one, it looks more realistic.. always been a great actor 😊’

After finding out he was infected, Idris said: ‘This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people, and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.’

People should take this seriously and avoid large gatherings at the moment.



Post Views:

5





