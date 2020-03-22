idris-elba-offers-update-on-coronavirus-diagnosis-on-oprah-winfrey’s-new-covid-19-series

Now Playing

Update 3/22/20: On Saturday, Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre appeared on the inaugural episode of Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ series, Oprah Talks COVID-19, and the couple revealed that they have now both been positively diagnosed with the disease.Dhowre explained in the segment, which was filmed via video chat, that she contracted the disease from maintaining contact with Elba after his positive diagnosis. “I wanted to be with him. That’s the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care,” she said.

Elba revealed that he has been feeling “OK” and has not experienced “any major symptoms” of the virus but felt compelled to speak out about his diagnosis after Tom Hanks came forward about his own experience with coronavirus. The actor went on to explain that he believes this is nature’s way of reacting to the harm humanity has caused to the planet, saying, “Our world has been taken a kicking. We’ve damaged our world, and it’s no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race. It’s no surprise that a virus has been created that is going to slow us down and ultimately make us think differently about our world and ourselves.”

Oprah Talks COVID-19 is now available on Apple TV+.Which is why I FaceTimed @idriselba & his wife Sabrina who are safely quarantined together after he tested positive for COVID-19. Idris fills me in on his journey and Sabrina reveals the result of her test after they decided to quarantine together. pic.twitter.com/HETVZeqCPE— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020 Previously 3/16/20: Idris Elba is the latest public figure to test positive for the coronavirus. The actor announced that he’d tested positive via his Twitter account on Monday and has self-quarantined himself. But he’s also used his announcement to urge others to wash their hands and socially distance themselves. “It sucks,” the actor said in a video posted on Twitter. “Listen, I’m doing ok. Sabrina (his wife) hasn’t been tested and she’s doing ok. I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive.”This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020 Elba, who has enjoyed notable TV and movie roles on everything from The Wire to Luther and Thor: Ragnarok added that he wants people to err on the side of caution. “This is serious,” he said. “Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it, ok?”So now is the time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance,” he added. “Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you’re feeling ill and you feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed, then do something about it … Now is the time for solidarity.” Idris ElbaPhoto: Araya Diaz/WireImage