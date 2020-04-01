idris-elba-gave-an-update-after-passing-his-quarantine-period

After being diagnosed with COVID-19, Idris Elba gave his Twitter follower an update on how he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, are handling their recovery. People reports that in the Twitter video, he told everyone that they are “both doing OK” and are currently “asymptomatic” now that they’re done with their quarantine. However, now that they’ve cleared that hurdle, they’re still figuring out how they can get back home.

“We’ve passed the quarantine period, but we’re a little bit stuck in limbo,” Elba said. “We can’t get a flight back home.” People notes that he and Dhowre are currently in New Mexico.

He continued, saying that the worst of their symptoms have passed, so they’re just waiting on the next steps.

“We just have to sit still for a little bit. Other than that, we’re OK, and we’re so thankful for that. I think the worst of it has probably passed,” he said. “It’s weird because I never sit still, Sabrina never sits still either and I think she’s finding it harder. She’s getting cabin fever.”

He finished by encouraging everyone to remain optimistic, like he’s trying to do.

“We’re both good mentally. Just trying to stay optimistic. I hope you guys are too, keeping yourselves sane and not getting too worried or panicked,” he finished. “I thought I was definitely going to see the worst of it as an asthmatic. But thankfully I came through and you can too.”

Elba also thanked everyone that’s out on the front lines, including doctors and nurses, saying, “Everyone who is helping other people, especially the doctors and nurses and health care people doing their thing. You lot are amazing and should be fully appreciated.”