‘i’d-dream-of-scoring-a-last-minute-goal-against-liverpool’:-shrewsbury’s-everton-supporting-striker-callum-lang-longs-for-a-giant-killing

For Callum Lang, the young Shrewsbury Town forward, playing Liverpool in the FA Cup is something special. It is not simply a matter of sharing a pitch with the current European and World champions, or trying to outwit Virgil van Dijk (that’s if the best defender in the Premier League plays). It is rather more personal. For Lang is a lifelong Evertonian, a match-going blue who was at Anfield for the Merseyside derby in the previous round of the Cup. Not that he counts Everton’s defeat then by a youthful Liverpool side as a highlight of his supporting career. In fact, he rather wishes he had been elsewhere.

“My girlfriend, Poppy, and all her family are Liverpool and they had a spare ticket in the main stand there,” he explains, as he sits in the community hub at Shrewsbury’s Montgomery Water Meadows Stadium. “I had my head in my hands for the last 10 minutes. When I wasn’t arguing with her. By the end, my head was gone. I am still not over it. I wish I had just said no and stayed at home and watched it on the telly.”

Not that it was the first occasion he had suffered at Anfield.

“To be honest I go every time, every derby and I’m always thinking it will be better this time and it never is. It is normally the same result.”

Much as it pains Lang to admit it, like many on Merseyside, his relationship with football affinity is complicated. It is not just his girlfriend who will have mixed loyalties as the game kicks off on Sunday. Several members of his family, who have been plaguing him for tickets to the game, are Liverpool fans.