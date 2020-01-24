‘i’d-dream-of-scoring-a-last-minute-goal-against-liverpool’:-shrewsbury’s-everton-supporting-striker-callum-lang-longs-for-a-giant-killing

For Callum Lang, the young Shrewsbury Town forward, playing Liverpool in the FA Cup is something special. It is not simply a matter of sharing a pitch with the current European and World champions, or trying to outwit Virgil van Dijk (that’s if the best defender in the Premier League plays). It is rather more personal. For Lang is a lifelong Evertonian, a match-going blue who was at Anfield for the Merseyside derby in the previous round of the Cup. Not that he counts Everton’s defeat then by a youthful Liverpool side as a highlight of his supporting career. In fact, he rather wishes he had been elsewhere.
“My girlfriend, Poppy, and all her family are Liverpool and they had a spare ticket in the main stand there,” he explains, as he sits in the community hub at Shrewsbury’s Montgomery Water Meadows Stadium. “I had my head in my hands for the last 10 minutes. When I wasn’t arguing with her. By the end, my head was gone. I am still not over it. I wish I had just said no and stayed at home and watched it on the telly.”
Not that it was the first occasion he had suffered at Anfield.
“To be honest I go every time, every derby and I’m always thinking it will be better this time and it never is. It is normally the same result.”
Much as it pains Lang to admit it, like many on Merseyside, his relationship with football affinity is complicated. It is not just his girlfriend who will have mixed loyalties as the game kicks off on Sunday. Several members of his family, who have been plaguing him for tickets to the game, are Liverpool fans.
“Most of us are blues. But my auntie and my cousin, I don’t really know what happened to them, they’re reds. They message me every now and then giving me some stick but they don’t really know too much to be honest.”
And, as an 11 year-old, he too found himself flirting with the red side. He accepted an invitation for a lengthy trial at Liverpool’s academy.
“When I first went there it was the development squad so you wore your own kit,” he recalls. “My dad wanted me to wear an Everton shirt, but I didn’t have it in me. So I wore England kit, which seemed safer.” Playing alongside him in that age group was a young Trent Alexander-Arnold.
“He’s pushed on hasn’t he? He’s done well for himself,” Lang smiles. “If I remember correctly he was a striker at the time and I went on trial as a right-back. It is weird how it has worked out, we’ve swapped positions. Fair play to him, though; to see someone from Liverpool who is doing what he is doing – winning the Champions League, playing for England – you look at him and think he has done amazing.”
For Lang the course did not run quite as smoothly as it did for his elevated contemporary. He was released by Liverpool and joined the academy at Wigan. Since graduating from there, he has spent his time largely on loan. Last season he was at Oldham, playing under three different managers, observing the rotating door from within. And while he was at Boundary Park, he gained the invaluable experience of scoring against Premier League opposition: he netted the winner when Latics won at Fulham in last season’s FA Cup.
“That is probably the highlight of my career so far. It was such a big game and I had all of my family there. It is a moment I will never forget. I still look back at the video a lot. I enjoyed it.”
He was not the only one. When he returned to the dressing room he found on his phone a congratulatory text from his old team mate, Trent Alexander-Arnold.
“Which is nice when you see someone like that messaging you,” he says. “You think: I must be doing something right. Then when he was flying I dropped him a little message back. I’m not sure he saw it. Obviously he gets a few more than me.”
After his time at Oldham, last summer Lang signed a year-long loan deal with Shrewsbury, one of 15 new recruits brought in by the manager, Sam Ricketts, as he sought to refresh his squad. Lang’s new boss rates him highly, seeing a resemblance in his play to Diogo Jota of Wolves.
“I shouldn’t really be telling you this, because you don’t want to put too much pressure on the lad,” admits Ricketts. “But that’s how I see him. He’s like Jota, not big, but he’s quick and can play out wide, in the middle or drop back into a 10.”
After an initial flurry at the start of this season, however, Lang’s Shrewsbury progress was set back by a metatarsal injury. Latterly he has returned to the first team, playing in the victory over Championship side Bristol City in the last round.
“We have to show them the respect they deserve,” he says of Liverpool. “We can’t just high press for the full game because they will pass it around you. We have to wait for the right times. It’s similar to the Bristol game, we waited for the right moments and late on we hurt them.” And if he were to be the one to apply the hurt to Liverpool on Sunday, at 21 he reckons his life will have already peaked.
“As a kid all I dreamed of was coming off the bench scoring a little header last minute against Liverpool at Goodison or Anfield. Obviously if I can do it here that would be just as special. I’m sure it would give me the same sort of feeling doing it in a Shrewsbury shirt as it would in an Everton one. It is a moment I have thought of since I was a boy.”