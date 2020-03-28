Iconic Romantic Moments of Geet and Maan vs Arnav and Khushi: Rate The Best NOW

Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon have been the iconic shows on Indian television.

Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi couple Geet and Maan was loved by the audience and still remains to be one of the telly worlds most loved Jodi’s of all times. The lead roles of the show were played by Drashti Dhami and Gurmeet Chaudhary. The Jodi has shared a lot of romantic moments onscreen. The chemistry is loved by the audience.

Khushi and Arnav from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon are the ultimate couple goals. The couple has amped up our television screens with never seen before chemistry and we are left expecting more from this sizzling couple every passing episode. The Jodi makes a really good pair.

Since these shows are no longer aired, here are a few romantic moments that these jodis shared. You tell us by voting which couple’s chemistry was best.

