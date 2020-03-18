iconic-actor-lyle-waggoner-has-passed-away-at-84-leaving-behind-a-sense-of-loss-in-the-acting-fraternity-with-‘carol-burnett-show’-and-‘wonder-woman’.

It seems like known actor Lyle Waggoner who is known as the classic looking heartthrob best remembered as the iconic announcer and also the comic performer in the early years of “The Carol Burnett Show. Moreover, The actor is also known for playing opposite Lynda Carter on the 1970s television versions of “Wonder Woman,” died on Tuesday at his home in Westlake Village, Calif.

Iconic Actor Lyle Waggoner Has Passed Away. Details Given Below.

The actor was eighty-four years old when he died. His agent state that the actor ’s death was due to certain complications of cancer. He has been a part of some big shows and films.

The actor has originally played Steve Trevor, who is an Army officer who crashes his plane on the secret island of the Amazons in the 1940s. It was Princess Diana, as Wonder Woman is known at home, brings him back to Washington, and they work together to foil Nazi plots, with Diana doing most of the foiling in the film.

The Actor Has Been A Part Of Some Iconic Film And Made His Name Through Some Iconic Characters. Take A Look.

After the actor’s acting career slowed down a bit he soon founded Star Waggons, It is a company that supplies custom-made trailers for actors on film and television shoots. Star Waggons usually employs around 100 people and is currently run by his sons.

Moreover, the actor once again played his original character’s son, Steve Trevor Jr., an agent of an American intelligence organization that turns to Diana for help. May God blesses his soul and may his soul rests in peace. It is indeed a grave loss for the acting fraternity.