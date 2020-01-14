Iceland’s giant £4 Reese’s Easter egg is full of actual peanut butter

There’s no greater disappointment than a hollow Easter egg.

Creme Egg, one of the greatest chocolate creations, has yet to release a giant version for the holiday. Instead, we’re left trying to make fondant on our own – an injustice.

However, Reese’s – purveyors of peanut based delights – have answered our prayers.

A few years back the brand brought out small eggs filled with their signature peanut butter, and now they’ve gone one better.

Their most recent UK release, back after its worldwide introduction last year especially for Easter, is a massive Easter egg filled with peanut butter.

The 170g chocolate egg has a quarter-inch thick milk chocolate shell, with peanut butter right through the inside.

Despite the fact you could previously buy it in the US, this is the first time you can shop for the delicacy right here in British supermarkets.

Not only that, but it’s on the shelves of Iceland, and is priced at just £4.

This is over £3 less than the previous RRP of £7.49. Might as well get two to make up for it, right?

Last year, those selling the egg on Amazon found that it sold out almost right away, so you better get your hands on it quick.

If you can find it in stores, you could nab it from the Iceland website, but you will have to spend £25 to get it delivered. Either that means stocking up on the eggs, or just doing the rest of your food shop.

We don’t judge.

For lovers of the season of sweets, you can also get your hands on the coveted Creme Egg trifle ahead of Easter.

Or, full tins are available of mini Creme Eggs or Mini Eggs. Basically, chocolate lovers will not go without as we come into Spring. Perfect for egg hunts, too/

