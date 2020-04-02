iceage-drop-coronavirus-inspired-track-‘lockdown-blues’

Iceage have dropped a new single for these dark times. Titled “Lockdown Blues,” the track was inspired by being in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Covid-19 Lockdown Blues/The only way out is through,” singer Elias Rønnenfelt sings over searing guitar. “Confined domestic quarantine/How the itching for lost touch is deafening.”

Proceeds from the song on Bandcamp will go directly toward Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) an organization that provides medical aid around the globe.

“We’ve felt the urge to touch base now that the physical touch has been suspended and contribute an effort to raise spirits in the face of adversity,” the Danish quartet said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with all those in jeopardy to the many various horrors in relation to the crisis, those situated on the front lines and those who are direly compromised.”

The band recently recommended five books to read while in quarantine, which included Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye and Gregory Corso’s The Happy Birthday of Death.

Iceage’s last LP was 2018’s Beyondless, which featured Sky Ferreira on the song “Pain Killer.” Last summer, the band appeared at DMZ Peace Train — a festival held at the Korean Demilitarized Zone near the border of North and South Korea — alongside John Cale.