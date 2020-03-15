Ice-T’s Wife, Coco Austin, Shares Photo Where She Is Breastfeeding Her 4-Year-Old Daughter And Is Slammed For It; She Answers Her Critics

Coco Austin is never afraid to share her intimate life with the world, and this week, she has done it again by revealing that she is still breastfeeding her daughter, who is four years old.

The model, 40, welcomed her daughter, Chanel, in 2015 with husband and actor Ice-T, 61 — the couple shares only one child together.

On Friday, the famous influencer, who is known for posting very sexy photos, decided to focus on motherhood. Ice-T’s wife shared a picture of her four-year-old daughter, breastfeeding, and bonding.

In the sweet picture, Chanel is gazing at her mom as her right-hand lies on her face. Ready to face the massive criticism from some of her 3 million followers, Coco explained that she is not prepared to stop breastfeeding her daughter.

She explained: “At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can!



I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! I’ve been getting a lot of props in the breastfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject .. I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I will write about what it’s like to continue boob time with a four-year-old. I get tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on it! At this point in nursing, it’s just for comfort, and believe me, the girl loves meat, so it’s not like she isn’t eating real food…😁Thank you to all that understand my view. I see most of you are so eager to side with me, and I too root for you in your journey as well. Us moms are connected. 💗”

When asked when will she stop breastfeeding her daughter, she confessed: “When she is ready to stop.”

This backer claimed: “That’s not how the human race works. 🤷🏼‍♀️ If every child were allowed to do as nature has designed…every child would wean sometime between 2-7 years. Just because it’s not normalized doesn’t mean it’s not healthy. That is so beyond realistic lol some real info for you though.. humans naturally wean between 3-7yrs old. ♥️”

A fan asked what if Chanel wants to drink breastmilk at the age of 12, she responded by: “I think she will stop before then.”

This mom added: “Thank you for writing that. Some people say the silliest things. I breastfed my daughter until she was 4. And at age 3 to 4, it was more of a comfort to her. Not like I was getting lots of milk supply. I don’t care what anyone says, and it is the best bond for our babies and the milk super healthy!!”

This critic claimed: “I have seen a doctor where a 13-year-old was being Brest feed. It was one of the TLC shows I was wtf.lmfao. Imagine him at school telling his mates. Lol.”

A fourth commenter wrote: “Imagine living in a world where it is okay to ask another woman when she will stop breastfeeding her child. Would you ask a stranger that? I mean, you did, but because she’s famous and shared it on social media, that makes it okay? No child ever has breastfed into late childhood/early teens years.”

