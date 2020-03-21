Ice-T’s Wife, Coco Austin, Had The Best Birthday Party Ever, According To These Photos — Her Daughter And Two Special Guests Made It Magical

It was Saint Patrick’s Day on March 17, and it was also Coco Austin’s birthday, and she celebrated in style with the help of her family.

The model, who is married to rapper Ice-T, celebrated her 41st birthday while in self-isolation due to the coronavirus.

The reality TV star, along with her daughter Chanel, husband Ice-T, and their dogs, had fun costumes and silly hats for the special day.

She captioned one post: “Trying to stay festive during this St.Patricks Day ☘..Dogs don’t like the #quarantine.”

She added: “I am trying to make the best out of this #quarantine and celebrate my Birthday with a little silliness.”

The former rapper took to Instagram to write a sweet message for his wife: “Today is @coco‘s Birthday! You’ve changed my life for the better and given me a beautiful baby daughter. I love you to death. Happy Birthday, Baby!”

Fans made sure to send the curvy model well-wishes on her birthday. This person wrote: “Happy birthday, ms.diva and enjoy st. Patrick’s day, nothing wrong with being a little silly. 😁”

One fan said: “💗🍀Happy BornDay Beautiful!!!!🍀💗😚 Beautiful pics! It’s hard with everything going on! But you guys are healthy, safe, and having a good quality! Celebrate big when this is over … 🥂🎂”

Another commenter stated: “I hope you have a fantastic Birthday. You are such a great person and deserve all the Best today and every day! ❤️❤️❤️”

This follower claimed: “Happy B-Day @coco, may God bless you with health and wealth. We are sending love from Guatemala!”

The parents of 4-year-old Chanel have been married for almost two decades, and they are going strong.

Coco said this about their spicy romance: “It’s the goal. And I’m like, ‘How much closer can you get?’ but there is definitely a real true love bond. You don’t see it, you just feel it. And you’re just hoping that it always stays that way. We happened in a blink. We have such a really cool bond, Ice and I, and a good friendship — not just a marriage, but a good friendship. And we’re just so comfortable with each other at this point that it’s like you can’t see one another without each other.”

The couple makes it work.



